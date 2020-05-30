Previous
(151) - Groundhog Day
151 / 365

(151) - Groundhog Day

Saturday, 30th May

A weekend that could be our last completely free lockdown weekend for a little while. Nothing much to report though, I started work on converting the cupboard, and the weather was hot and sunny as usual.
30th May 2020

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
41% complete

Photo Details

