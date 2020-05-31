Previous
(152) - Quayside by hd80
152 / 365

(152) - Quayside

Sunday, 31st May

We took a walk around town as a family, quite busy in town. Not much in the way of shops open but you can tell things are starting to get back to normal. People are getting out and about.
31st May 2020 31st May 20

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
