(153) - Picnic by hd80
153 / 365

(153) - Picnic

Monday, 1st June

New month, an attempt at better habits.

Today I sat here and had lunch. I took some food, and a picnic blanket and sat by the river for a bit. Another advantage of working from home I guess.

For a few minutes I actually felt relaxed. Which is a rarity for me. I will try and do it more often.
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
41% complete

