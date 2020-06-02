Previous
Next
(154) - Write Off by hd80
154 / 365

(154) - Write Off

Tuesday, 2nd June

The last of the hot summer days. Many things did not go to plan today, partly because of my mental state, partly through circumstances beyond my control.

I did get some nice shots of Warboys from across the fields as I parked up on an abandoned trip to the supermarket.

Not a great day.
2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise