154 / 365
(154) - Write Off
Tuesday, 2nd June
The last of the hot summer days. Many things did not go to plan today, partly because of my mental state, partly through circumstances beyond my control.
I did get some nice shots of Warboys from across the fields as I parked up on an abandoned trip to the supermarket.
Not a great day.
2nd June 2020
2nd Jun 20
0
0
Paul Hudson
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
157
photos
2
followers
0
following
43% complete
150
151
152
153
154
155
156
157
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
2nd June 2020 6:22am
