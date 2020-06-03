Previous
Next
(155) - Flat by hd80
155 / 365

(155) - Flat

Wednesday, 3rd June

Flat weather, chilly and autumnal, and a world away from the hot sunshine I am used to now. Feeling flat and tired from the previous day.
3rd June 2020 3rd Jun 20

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise