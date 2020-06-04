Previous
(156) - Missing by hd80
156 / 365

(156) - Missing

Thursday, 4th June

Missing any real motivation to go out and do anything today. A day of work meetings left me exhausted and unable to be useful for anything much.

It's hard to break the pattern at the moment.
Paul Hudson

