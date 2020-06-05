Previous
Next
(157) - Sutton by hd80
157 / 365

(157) - Sutton

Friday, 5th June

This morning I was up at 4:15am due to daughter also waking up. So downstairs I went, and when I realised there was no point trying to get back to sleep on the sofa I just got myself some food, made a coffee and jumped in the car.

I enjoy just going for a drive. Especially when it's early and you can wind down the window, put the music on and blow out a few cobwebs.

I had no real destination in mind. In a previous life I would probably have not stopped until I hit the coast, but the realisation that I had a family and a job and responsibilities meant I had to get back so I stopped down the road in Sutton. Walked around, took some photos, came home, started my day.

I think it's time I went to the coast actually.
5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise