(157) - Sutton

Friday, 5th June



This morning I was up at 4:15am due to daughter also waking up. So downstairs I went, and when I realised there was no point trying to get back to sleep on the sofa I just got myself some food, made a coffee and jumped in the car.



I enjoy just going for a drive. Especially when it's early and you can wind down the window, put the music on and blow out a few cobwebs.



I had no real destination in mind. In a previous life I would probably have not stopped until I hit the coast, but the realisation that I had a family and a job and responsibilities meant I had to get back so I stopped down the road in Sutton. Walked around, took some photos, came home, started my day.



I think it's time I went to the coast actually.