(158) - Special Day

Saturday, 6th June



We had plans for my daughters birthday, plans involving a bit of a gathering, a larger event than what we eventually ended up having due to the restrictions.



I don't think she minded, she still found it exciting, she still got to see her Grandparents, she got a cake.



I am not used to doing stuff like this on a weekend now. Visiting people, having people visit. All a bit exhausting.