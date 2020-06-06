Sign up
158 / 365
(158) - Special Day
Saturday, 6th June
We had plans for my daughters birthday, plans involving a bit of a gathering, a larger event than what we eventually ended up having due to the restrictions.
I don't think she minded, she still found it exciting, she still got to see her Grandparents, she got a cake.
I am not used to doing stuff like this on a weekend now. Visiting people, having people visit. All a bit exhausting.
6th June 2020
6th Jun 20
Paul Hudson
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
159
photos
43% complete
