(159) - The Day After by hd80
159 / 365

(159) - The Day After

Sunday, 7th June

Today was an attempt to relax and recover. A chance to do a few things around the house and get my head straight on a few things.

I am not feeling very creative at the moment. Feel like I am on auto pilot right now. But sometimes that's what needs to happen.
Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
