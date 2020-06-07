Sign up
(159) - The Day After
Sunday, 7th June
Today was an attempt to relax and recover. A chance to do a few things around the house and get my head straight on a few things.
I am not feeling very creative at the moment. Feel like I am on auto pilot right now. But sometimes that's what needs to happen.
Paul Hudson
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
