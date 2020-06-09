Previous
(161) - Ramsey
(161) - Ramsey

Tuesday, 9th June

A rare day where summer felt like it was back. Out early to do shopping before work, I managed to sit on a bench with my coffee for a bit in the sunshine.
Paul Hudson

@hd80
My first 365 project in 6 years.
