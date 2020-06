(175) - Heat

Tuesday, 23rd June



Its getting hot this week. So at lunchtime, realising I was about to run out of coffee I went into town to get some more. For 5 minutes I stood on the bridge, the sun on my skin and the smell and the freshness of the breeze along the river made me think of being on holiday.



It was only for a minute but it reminded me a little bit of why we moved to this area, and why I am so glad we did not move to a dull concrete commuter town.