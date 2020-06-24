Previous
Next
(176) - Humid by hd80
176 / 365

(176) - Humid

Wednesday, 24th June

The heat is starting to get to me now. Constantly thirsty, constantly a puddle.

Thank goodness for air con.

Until there wasn't any. Standing in the garden I heard a large bang. Then the power cut. A substation in the street exploded.

Its turning into another one of those relentless weeks. So much going on, unable to catch a break.
24th June 2020 24th Jun 20

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise