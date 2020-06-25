Previous
Toy
(177) - Toy

Thursday, 25th June

Here is a new camera lens. This is something I have bought just for me. I don't usually treat myself, so this is a rarity. An Olympus 17mm prime MFT lens for the camera.

I have been (and am) in 2 minds about this, the day after I bought this Olympus announced it was selling its camera division, and that probably looks like the end for this format of camera system.

But whilst I would love to jump to something like a Sony full frame mirrorless, I don't have many thousands of pounds to spend. Even if I were to jump to a half decent DSLR with a cropped sensor, for the body and a couple of decent lenses that's still big money.

So I am sticking with the Micro 4/3rds platform for now. If I start using the camera regularly, then I may be able to justify a new camera system. But this is fine for now.
Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
