178 / 365
(178) - Testing
Friday, 26th June
Testing out the new lens on a cloudy stormy humid morning. So nice to be able to come down here and sit by the river, with nobody around.
Feeling a bit rubbish right now, run down mostly. So not the best weekend to be cracking on in the garden. I will have help though. This afternoon a digger was delivered.
26th June 2020
26th Jun 20
Paul Hudson
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
