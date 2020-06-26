Previous
Next
(178) - Testing by hd80
178 / 365

(178) - Testing

Friday, 26th June

Testing out the new lens on a cloudy stormy humid morning. So nice to be able to come down here and sit by the river, with nobody around.

Feeling a bit rubbish right now, run down mostly. So not the best weekend to be cracking on in the garden. I will have help though. This afternoon a digger was delivered.
26th June 2020 26th Jun 20

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise