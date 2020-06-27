Sign up
(179) - Digger
Saturday, 27th June
Here it is. Making an absolute mess of my garden, clearing its way through everything in its path. Saving me hours of hard digging.
It wasn't all great news though. In the process of digging, I disturbed a wasps nest, a bees nest and 3 hedgehogs (the hedgehogs are fine)
Its chaos right now though. Too many projects going on at once.
27th June 2020
27th Jun 20
Paul Hudson
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
