(179) - Digger

Saturday, 27th June

Here it is. Making an absolute mess of my garden, clearing its way through everything in its path. Saving me hours of hard digging.

It wasn't all great news though. In the process of digging, I disturbed a wasps nest, a bees nest and 3 hedgehogs (the hedgehogs are fine)

Its chaos right now though. Too many projects going on at once.
