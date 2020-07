(180) - The Day After

Sunday, 28th June



The day of rest. But not with a skip and a digger and a hole to finish digging.



The thing with a house renovation is that it sucks all of your time and energy out of your every day life. If you are not careful it can take over and grind you down. It can make you neglect all other areas of your life.



Sometimes its worth taking a step back and reflecting on that.