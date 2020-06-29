Previous
Next
(181) - The Tent by hd80
181 / 365

(181) - The Tent

Monday, 29th June

We have no shade in our garden. So we bought a tent to have up over the summer period. It is a great tent. Except for when it is windy.

Today was a very windy day. If I end up with any memories from this day, its constantly running out into the garden to peg it back down.

Maybe it would be easier if it wasn't up right now.
29th June 2020 29th Jun 20

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise