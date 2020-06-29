Sign up
(181) - The Tent
Monday, 29th June
We have no shade in our garden. So we bought a tent to have up over the summer period. It is a great tent. Except for when it is windy.
Today was a very windy day. If I end up with any memories from this day, its constantly running out into the garden to peg it back down.
Maybe it would be easier if it wasn't up right now.
29th June 2020
29th Jun 20
Paul Hudson
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
