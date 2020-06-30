Previous
(182) - Insert Title Here
(182) - Insert Title Here

Tuesday, 30th June

I almost didn't manage a photo today, until I remembered that I had this from earlier.

I am still walking every day. Every day since the lockdown started I have walked somewhere. Its usually the same old streets, so even though I keep saying it, I will start going further afield.

Today nothing much happened. Got a couple of days off work this week, so getting things finished for that mainly. Whilst I have been looking forward to the time off, the realisation that it will almost certainly mean more DIY kind of dampens the excitement somewhat.
Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
