(183) - New Month by hd80
183 / 365

(183) - New Month

Wednesday, 1st July

Another month gone. Not the best of months, June.

This evening I just had to get out, so I took a drive down the road to Needingworth nature reserve. It was about to rain so I didn't get far, but managed to get a break the the clouds to get some photos.
Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
PhylM-S ace
fav! I'm wishing I was there! I'm going to have to look up your part of the world and this beautiful reserve!
July 3rd, 2020  
