(184) - Needingworth by hd80
(184) - Needingworth

Thursday, 2nd July

This morning I went back to Needingworth nature reserve to properly explore the area. Found some lovely locations for photography, and and some great areas to rest and recharge.

Its rest that's probably more important at the moment. Trying to find a balance between resting and doing things is difficult.
Paul Hudson

Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
PhylM-S ace
Wonderful spot and wonderful photo! Your comp and so many leading lines to that water! Awesome!
July 3rd, 2020  
