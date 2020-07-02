Sign up
(184) - Needingworth
Thursday, 2nd July
This morning I went back to Needingworth nature reserve to properly explore the area. Found some lovely locations for photography, and and some great areas to rest and recharge.
Its rest that's probably more important at the moment. Trying to find a balance between resting and doing things is difficult.
2nd July 2020
2nd Jul 20
1
0
Paul Hudson
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
184
photos
2
followers
0
following
50% complete
177
178
179
180
181
182
183
184
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-PL7
Taken
2nd July 2020 7:34am
PhylM-S
ace
Wonderful spot and wonderful photo! Your comp and so many leading lines to that water! Awesome!
July 3rd, 2020
