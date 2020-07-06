Sign up
188 / 365
(188) - The Bright Start
Monday, 6th July
3 day working week for me, before another long weekend. Initially things started out well, nice sunshine on my morning walk. But then it clouded over, was presented with a very busy working week, rain, tiredness, the usual.
6th July 2020
6th Jul 20
Paul Hudson
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
