Previous
Next
(188) - The Bright Start by hd80
188 / 365

(188) - The Bright Start

Monday, 6th July

3 day working week for me, before another long weekend. Initially things started out well, nice sunshine on my morning walk. But then it clouded over, was presented with a very busy working week, rain, tiredness, the usual.
6th July 2020 6th Jul 20

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise