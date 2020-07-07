(189) - IKEA

Tuesday, 7th July



This was probably my first shopping trip to anywhere other than a food or DIY store.



I have always enjoyed shopping at IKEA. The trick is knowing when to go when its not crowded, never on a weekend, never on a bank holiday. My routine usually goes along the lines of straight to the warehouse to get the big bits (I have the aisle and location numbers in advance) and then out to load the car up. I will then go back in to the restaurant to have some dinner, before looking round the showroom and marketplace to get the last few bits.



This time it was different. Not much of a queue, but once in there, my usual shortcuts blocked off, restaurant closed, and never really the feeling that you can take your time and mooch about.



Needs must, but it felt a bit sad. Hopefully things will be back to normal soon.