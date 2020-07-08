Previous
Next
(190) - Rain by hd80
190 / 365

(190) - Rain

Wednesday, 8th July

The rain is still here. Today was stressful, lots to do at work, followed by a quick dash out at lunch to run some errands. I got wet.
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise