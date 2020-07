(191) - Cambridge

Thursday, 9th July



First time back in Cambridge since the lockdown started. Felt a bit strange. It wasn't busy, but definitely not comfortable. Strange atmosphere (or perhaps that was just me).



I guess I am lucky I don't have to go back into the office any time soon. When the time comes I will look at the time whether I deem it to be safe, and then make a decision. But hopefully I can just work from home for the foreseeable future.