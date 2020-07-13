Previous
(195) - Morning Walk by hd80
195 / 365

(195) - Morning Walk

Monday, 13th July

I am still doing my morning walks. Been every day since lockdown.

It can be a challenge to work out new routes and more interesting things to see. But I am certainly getting better acquainted with all the different routes and streets.
13th July 2020

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
54% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

