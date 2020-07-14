Sign up
196 / 365
(196) - Colour
Tuesday, 14th July
I can think of nothing to write. These mid week days can be the same, day after day. Busy at work, busy around the house, weather not great.
Here is a flower from the garden.
14th July 2020
14th Jul 20
0
0
Paul Hudson
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
199
photos
2
followers
0
following
54% complete
192
193
194
195
196
197
198
199
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
14th July 2020 12:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
