(196) - Colour by hd80
196 / 365

(196) - Colour

Tuesday, 14th July

I can think of nothing to write. These mid week days can be the same, day after day. Busy at work, busy around the house, weather not great.

Here is a flower from the garden.
14th July 2020 14th Jul 20

