(197) - These Streets by hd80
197 / 365

(197) - These Streets

Wednesday, 15th July

Most mornings on my walk I try to take some photos, with the plan being that I can always take another image that better depicts my day later. Except many times I never do, so the photo that best sums up my day tends to be me walking the empty streets in the very early morning.

Whilst I do plan on keeping up the early morning walk whilst I am working from home, I do wonder how it will be in October or November when its dark. It would be a very different walk, and one that I will be much less motivated to do.
15th July 2020

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
