(198) - Creative
198 / 365

(198) - Creative

Thursday, 16th July

My wife made this for a friend. We have both been keeping ourselves busy in our own ways, my wife has been crafting, and I have been renovating and planning.

I think we have both started to take a step back a bit, and recover from the hectic last few weeks / months..
16th July 2020

Paul Hudson

Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
