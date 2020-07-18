Previous
(200) - Day 200 by hd80
200 / 365

(200) - Day 200

Saturday, 18th July

Inside the play house (finished). Looking out at the rest of the garden (unfinished).

Lockdown has been productive. I have no idea where we would be if I had to commute to a job all summer long. But it has come with a cost. I did too much, too often, too early, and that burnt me out.

As productive as it was to work through lunch and spend my actual lunch breaks doing DIY, after a while that comes with a cost.

As a result the last couple of weeks haven't really been that productive. I would not say I am taking a relaxing break, but I have taken my foot off the gas.

Things will ramp up again soon, but its up to me to do it in a more sustainable way.
Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
