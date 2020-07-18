Sign up
200 / 365
(200) - Day 200
Saturday, 18th July
Inside the play house (finished). Looking out at the rest of the garden (unfinished).
Lockdown has been productive. I have no idea where we would be if I had to commute to a job all summer long. But it has come with a cost. I did too much, too often, too early, and that burnt me out.
As productive as it was to work through lunch and spend my actual lunch breaks doing DIY, after a while that comes with a cost.
As a result the last couple of weeks haven't really been that productive. I would not say I am taking a relaxing break, but I have taken my foot off the gas.
Things will ramp up again soon, but its up to me to do it in a more sustainable way.
18th July 2020
18th Jul 20
Paul Hudson
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
202
photos
2
followers
0
following
55% complete
