(200) - Day 200

Saturday, 18th July



Inside the play house (finished). Looking out at the rest of the garden (unfinished).



Lockdown has been productive. I have no idea where we would be if I had to commute to a job all summer long. But it has come with a cost. I did too much, too often, too early, and that burnt me out.



As productive as it was to work through lunch and spend my actual lunch breaks doing DIY, after a while that comes with a cost.



As a result the last couple of weeks haven't really been that productive. I would not say I am taking a relaxing break, but I have taken my foot off the gas.



Things will ramp up again soon, but its up to me to do it in a more sustainable way.