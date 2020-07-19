Previous
Next
(201) - Shades Of Light by hd80
201 / 365

(201) - Shades Of Light

Sunday, 19th July

The summer weather is trying to come back. It's changeable and a lot less predictable than the last few months.

Weekends are spent trying to find a balance between being productive and downtime with family. Today was no different.
19th July 2020 19th Jul 20

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
55% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise