202 / 365
(202) - St Ives
Monday, 20th July
I popped out at lunchtime to get some coffee, only to find town was about as busy as I have ever seen it. Lots of people milling around, lots of people in pubs and restaurants and cafes and tea rooms.
This place was dead and empty 2 months ago.
How things change.
20th July 2020
20th Jul 20
Paul Hudson
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
