(202) - St Ives
202 / 365

(202) - St Ives

Monday, 20th July

I popped out at lunchtime to get some coffee, only to find town was about as busy as I have ever seen it. Lots of people milling around, lots of people in pubs and restaurants and cafes and tea rooms.

This place was dead and empty 2 months ago.

How things change.
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
Photo Details

