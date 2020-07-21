Previous
(203) - The Usual by hd80
203 / 365

(203) - The Usual

Tuesday, 21st July

Up. Shower. Eat. Walk. Coffee. Work. Lunch. Work. Dinner. Bedtime. Repeat.
Paul Hudson

