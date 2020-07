(204) - Sunflowers

Wednesday, 22nd July



The sunflowers are growing well. Nice to see some blue sky too.



It would be nice to be doing something different every day to write about, but given its in the middle of the working week there isn't much to report.



We did say this summer that if we could, we would get out and do some day trips. I still haven't been on my photo day trip to the coast, we still haven't been out as a family to anywhere other than places just down the road.



Hopefully in August that can change.