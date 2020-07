(205) - Playing

Thursday, 23rd July



It can be exhausting looking after a toddler, especially one who can be so full on at times. It's rewarding but I find it hard to make the transition between finishing work and then walking into the living room and all of a sudden I am playing games without a chance to stop and take a breather.



But as she gets older she is changing all the time. And that I think is partly what makes parenting so interesting.



Could just do without the tantrums though.