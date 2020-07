(207) - Ceiling

Saturday, 25th July



This is a small cupboard I am renovating to become my study / office. It's not very big but it should be all I need.



Today was a day I could spend some proper time making progress in here. I am usually limited to lunch breaks and early evenings during the week, and that is quite limiting. So to be able to spend most of a Saturday on it felt good, but it was hard work, I was starting to rush things in a push to make some serious progress. I need to pace myself.