208 / 365
(208) - Day Of Rest
Sunday, 26th July
In theory Sunday should be a more restful day than Saturday. I wasn't as productive today, instead taking my daughter out and us all coming together for some family time.
Sunshine on my morning walk was a welcome start.
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
Paul Hudson
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
211
photos
2
followers
0
following
57% complete
