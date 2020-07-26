Previous
(208) - Day Of Rest by hd80
208 / 365

(208) - Day Of Rest

Sunday, 26th July

In theory Sunday should be a more restful day than Saturday. I wasn't as productive today, instead taking my daughter out and us all coming together for some family time.

Sunshine on my morning walk was a welcome start.
26th July 2020 26th Jul 20

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
57% complete

Photo Details

