209 / 365
(209) - Over The Rainbow
Monday, 27th July
A grey day. In many ways.
It's important when you have bad days to try to keep some perspective. We live in an age of chaos and uncertainty. Who knows what things will look like in 6 months, let alone a year. It's important to make the most of the day to day.
27th July 2020
27th Jul 20
Paul Hudson
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
27th July 2020 8:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
