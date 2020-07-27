Previous
(209) - Over The Rainbow by hd80
(209) - Over The Rainbow

Monday, 27th July

A grey day. In many ways.

It's important when you have bad days to try to keep some perspective. We live in an age of chaos and uncertainty. Who knows what things will look like in 6 months, let alone a year. It's important to make the most of the day to day.
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

Paul Hudson

Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
