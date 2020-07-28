Previous
Next
(210) - Blue Sky Coming by hd80
210 / 365

(210) - Blue Sky Coming

Tuesday, 28th July

I went out into town and sat with my coffee before work. Time to sit and reflect, just me and the swans.
28th July 2020 28th Jul 20

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
57% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise