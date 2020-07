(211) - The Garden

Wednesday, 29th July



One of the advantages of working from home in the summer is the fact I can have some lunch and then sit outside.



The garden is overgrown and messy, but we are gradually tackling it. It's easier to cut it back and get control in the winter because this time of year you clear an area and you turn your back and it's all grown back again.



I am not against getting help on a more regular basis. It's just a case of being realistic about what paying for a gardener for regular maintenance will cost.