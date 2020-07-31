Sign up
(213) - Car
Friday, 31st July
Its been a busy week so today I took myself and my car off at lunchtime, to a quiet spot nearby and sat in the sun for a bit.
I have always liked cars, I used to spend more time buying and selling them, and cleaning them. Less time for that now but going out for a drive to the country still puts a smile on my face.
Paul Hudson
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
