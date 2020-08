(214) - Anglesey Abbey

New month. And to celebrate V's birthday we went to Anglesey Abbey for a few hours. It was nice, but the walk really took it out of me. I don't think I realised just how exhausted and run down I have become.



The evening turned into a bit of a nightmare with family and a daughter who had a nap in the car, but I am remembering the good parts of the day.