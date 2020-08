(215) - At The River

Sunday, 2nd August



More family visiting today. So we went into town by the river for a bit. Was a nice time, followed by a nice lunch at home. Followed by me asleep on the sofa.



Socialising is more draining than usual, I think the lockdown has inadvertently changed my attitudes. I have always been introverted, but the thought of seeing friends and family is more draining than usual.