(216) - What Kind Of Day It Has Been

Monday, 3rd August



Today was supposed to be a day off for some family time. It did not work out like that as the day was spent at the hospital waiting for V. All fine now but a wake up call for both of us none the less.



Just as the day was pretty much written off, late afternoon, on getting home we popped out for snacks and coffee. We parked up down at the marina by the pike and eel. What followed was a surprisingly fun and relaxing hour in the sun by the river.



A surprisingly good end to a bad day.