(217) - Back To It by hd80
217 / 365

(217) - Back To It

Tuesday, 4th August

Back to work after an interesting weekend. But first, food shopping. Waiting in the car for shop to open. Not many queues at supermarkets now, so that's good.
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
60% complete

