217 / 365
(217) - Back To It
Tuesday, 4th August
Back to work after an interesting weekend. But first, food shopping. Waiting in the car for shop to open. Not many queues at supermarkets now, so that's good.
4th August 2020
4th Aug 20
Paul Hudson
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
222
photos
2
followers
0
following
60% complete
View this month »
215
216
217
218
219
220
221
222
