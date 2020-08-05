Previous
(218) - Distance by hd80
218 / 365

(218) - Distance

Wednesday, 5th August

Out again shopping, but this time stopping out near Wistow again to drink my coffee and watch the wind farms in the distance. There are quite a few of them round here, and I think they are beautiful and graceful. They liven up the dull flat fenland.
Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
Photo Details

