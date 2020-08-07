Previous
(220) - Early DIY by hd80
220 / 365

(220) - Early DIY

Friday, 7th August

Up early before the heat hits again to do some more work on the office, managed to get the boards fixed in place, ready for taping and jointing at the weekend. It's slowly taking shape.
Paul Hudson

Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
