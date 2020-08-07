Sign up
(220) - Early DIY
Friday, 7th August
Up early before the heat hits again to do some more work on the office, managed to get the boards fixed in place, ready for taping and jointing at the weekend. It's slowly taking shape.
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
Paul Hudson
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
Views
5
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
7th August 2020 7:32am
