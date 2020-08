(222) - Hemingford

Sunday, 9th August



I woke up restless, and knowing it would be a busy day I jumped in the car for some early morning peace and quiet. I did not know my final destination when I left, but I ended up in Hemingford. It's a nice spot, with a path that takes you down the river for some way.



I sat for a bit and wondered what it would be like to live in that house. How peaceful it must be to wake up to this every morning.