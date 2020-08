(228) - Situation Report

Saturday, 15th August



We are making plans for the garden renovations.

My newly cut hair is getting grey.

I am not eating healthily enough.

I still have too many projects on the go.

Being a parent is hard.

Working full time is challenging.

I keep forgetting we are in the middle of a global pandemic.

But it could be a lot worse.

And I am still going strong.