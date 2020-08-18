Previous
(231) - Placeholder Day by hd80
231 / 365

(231) - Placeholder Day

Tuesday, 18th August

A mundane run of the mill day. Not a good nights sleep culminated in a long lie in. I am not good with disruptive sleep patterns, and a lie in can be just as disruptive as not enough sleep.
