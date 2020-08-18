Sign up
231 / 365
(231) - Placeholder Day
Tuesday, 18th August
A mundane run of the mill day. Not a good nights sleep culminated in a long lie in. I am not good with disruptive sleep patterns, and a lie in can be just as disruptive as not enough sleep.
18th August 2020
18th Aug 20
Paul Hudson
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
234
photos
2
followers
0
following
64% complete
227
228
229
230
231
232
233
234
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
18th August 2020 7:18am
