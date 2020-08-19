Previous
Next
(232) - Changes by hd80
232 / 365

(232) - Changes

Wednesday, 19th August

A day of better energy, and a peaceful start, I took a coffee to Hemingford and made the most of the early morning sun.

Then back home to the chaos of hedges being cut and a whole length of our garden border being ripped out by our neighbours. We knew it was coming but it was still loud and disruptive.
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise